Ronaldo Says Portugal Are United Amid Reports He Threatened To Leave

Cristiano Ronaldo says the Portuguese team is united amid reports that he threatened to leave the nation’s World Cup camp after he was dropped for their last match.

The former Real Madrid star who later came in as a substitute in their 6-1 last 16 victory over Switzerland, said the team is too united and can’t be broken by external forces.

“A group too united to be broken by external forces. A nation too brave to be intimidated by any adversary,” he said in a Thursday Facebook post.

“A team in the true sense of the word, that will fight for the dream until the end! Take a leap of faith with us! Come on, Portugal!”

Before his comment, the Portuguese Federation had debunked reports of Ronaldo threatening to leave their camp, describing them as untrue.

Now that the dust over Ronaldo has settled, Portugal will be fully focused as they continue the quest for their first World Cup title. The 2016 Euro winners take on African team Morocco at the Al Thumama Stadium, Doha, on Saturday.