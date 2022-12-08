Troops Kill Nine Bandits, Rescue Kidnap Victims In Kaduna Clearance Operation

Troops of the Nigerian Army have killed nine Bandits during a fierce gun battle in some locations in Giwa local government area of Kaduna state.

The troops according to the Kaduna State Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan also cleared some Camps and rescued a dozen of women and children who were kidnapped and held hostage by the bandits inside the forest.

In a security feedback to the Kaduna State Government , the troops cleared a bandit camp at a river line around Rafin Sarki and neutralized five bandits in the vicinity, while many others fled.

In another leg of the fierce encounter, the troops and Special Forces cleared a hideout around Galadimawa forest, where four bandits were engaged and neutralized. More than a dozen kidnapped women and children were rescued by the troops, having been abandoned by their captors.

On clearing the camp, the combat-ready officers and men also recovered five locally made firearms, five rounds of ammunition, four cartridges, a radio and charger, and one military issue jungle hat.

Meanwhile, Governor Nasir El-Rufai has praised the consistent efforts of the officers and men, and further thanked them for the feats and successful rescue of the victims.

The governor appealed to citizens to continue to volunteer information on bandits, their hideouts as well as their informants and logisticians.