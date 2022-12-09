2023: Military Not Under Pressure To Compromise Polls – DHQ

The Defence Headquarters on Friday said the military and other security agencies are not under pressure from desperate politicians to compromise the 2023 general elections.

In a statement, the Director of Defence Information, Major General Jimmy Akpor, also debunked reports attributed to the Chief of Defence Staff, General Lucky Irabor, that the military is pressurised to scuttle next year’s polls. He described the reports as “false and a deliberate or inadvertent attempt to twist what was said, to convey a sinister meaning.”

“The attention of the Defence Headquarters has been drawn to several headlines and news purporting to suggest that the Chief of Defence Staff, General Lucky Irabor CFR, had alluded to the military (and other security agencies) being under pressure to compromise the 2023 elections,” the statement read.

“This impression was reportedly made during the 61st Session of the State House Briefing, which featured the Chief of Defence State on 8 December 2022.”

