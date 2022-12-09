Advertisement

Buhari Condemns Reported Kidnapping Of Newborns In Anambra

Channels Television  
Updated December 9, 2022
A file photo of President Muhammadu Buhari Credit: State House

 

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed shock over the reported kidnapping of five newborn babies in Anambra State and directed that the rising crime rate in the areas be addressed without further delay.

The reported kidnapping occurred at Stanley Hospital, Nkpologwu in the state. The attackers picked the babies and zoomed off.

He said this in a statement by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, on Friday.

Buhari issued a directive for security to be intensified at the hospitals to prevent a reoccurrence, maintaining that the case must be resolved immediately.

 



