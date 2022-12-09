Advertisement

Netherlands Score Late Goal To Push Argentina To Extra Time

Updated December 9, 2022
Netherlands’ midfielder #11 Steven Berghuis reacts to a missed chance during the Qatar 2022 World Cup quarter-final football match between The Netherlands and Argentina at Lusail Stadium, north of Doha on December 9, 2022. (Photo by Odd ANDERSEN / AFP)

 

Netherlands substitute Wout Weghorst scored two late goals to send a dramatic World Cup semi-final against Argentina into extra time on Friday after a 2-2 draw.

Nahuel Molina gave Argentina a first-half lead from Lionel Messi’s brilliant pass before Messi added a second from the penalty spot.

Weghorst pulled one back to set up a tense finish and finished from a clever short free-kick to equalise in the 11th minute of injury time.

AFP



