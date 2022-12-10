Advertisement

FIFA Probes Fiery Argentina-Netherlands World Cup Game

Updated December 10, 2022
Spanish referee Antonio Mateu Lahoz shows a red card to Netherlands’ defender #22 Denzel Dumfries during the Qatar 2022 World Cup quarter-final football match between Netherlands and Argentina at Lusail Stadium, north of Doha, on December 9, 2022. (Photo by MANAN VATSYAYANA / AFP)

 

FIFA on Saturday announced it had opened disciplinary procedures against Argentina and the Netherlands after a series of ugly incidents marred their bad-tempered World Cup quarter-final.

A World Cup record 18 yellow cards were shown as Argentina defeated the Dutch 4-3 on penalties Friday after a 2-2 draw at Lusail Stadium.

The game featured multiple mass confrontations and heated exchanges as the Dutch came back from two goals down to force extra time.

The charges against the Argentina football federation relate to player and staff misconduct and “order and security at matches”, FIFA said in a statement.

The Dutch also face an investigation into the team’s behaviour.



