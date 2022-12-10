FIFA Probes Fiery Argentina-Netherlands World Cup Game

FIFA on Saturday announced it had opened disciplinary procedures against Argentina and the Netherlands after a series of ugly incidents marred their bad-tempered World Cup quarter-final.

A World Cup record 18 yellow cards were shown as Argentina defeated the Dutch 4-3 on penalties Friday after a 2-2 draw at Lusail Stadium.

The game featured multiple mass confrontations and heated exchanges as the Dutch came back from two goals down to force extra time.

READ ALSO: Morocco Become First African Side To Reach World Cup Semi-Final

The charges against the Argentina football federation relate to player and staff misconduct and “order and security at matches”, FIFA said in a statement.

The Dutch also face an investigation into the team’s behaviour.