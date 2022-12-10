Kane Will Bounce Back ‘Stronger’ From Penalty Miss – Henderson

Jordan Henderson said England captain Harry Kane will bounce back from the heartbreak of missing a late penalty as Gareth Southgate’s side exited the World Cup with a 2-1 defeat to France.

Kane had equalled Wayne Rooney’s all-time record of 53 goals for England by levelling the quarter-final in Qatar at 1-1 with his first penalty of the night.

But after Olivier Giroud put France back in front, the Tottenham striker blazed over when handed a second chance up against his club teammate Hugo Lloris.

“We know how many penalties Harry has scored for us, he scored the first one, how many goals he’s contributed to even get us here,” Henderson told ITV.

“He’ll be stronger for it in the long run I’m sure.

“He’s a world class striker, our captain and we wouldn’t be here without him.”

The defeat extends England’s drought without a major tournament victory which stretches back to 1966.

France will face Morocco in the semi-finals and with Brazil, Germany, Spain and Portugal already eliminated, Henderson conceded a huge opportunity at glory had slipped through England’s grasp.

“We felt really good, performances were really good. The focus and hunger was there,” added the Liverpool midfielder.

“Unfortunately it wasn’t our night. Give credit to France, who are a good team. I still felt it was there for us to win tonight.”