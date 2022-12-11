Advertisement

Atiku, Okowa At Channels Television’s People’s Townhall

Channels Television  
Updated December 11, 2022

 

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar; and his running mate, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, participated at the People’s Townhall, a brainchild of Channels Television and our partners.

They discussed their plans on economy, security, education, health, amongst others.

The People’s Townhall is primarily anchored on how to sustain Nigeria’s shared democracy. It gives Nigerians a golden opportunity to ask important questions and get specific solutions to the many challenges confronting this nation.



More on Local

Deleted Tweet: In Subsequent Statements, I Condemned Deborah’s Murder, Says Atiku

How I Will Resolve IPOB Agitations – Atiku

PHOTOS: Obasanjo, Adebanjo, Obi Arrive In Enugu For Nwodo’s 70th Birthday

Strive For Cutting-Edge Research, New Knowledge And Innovation, Wike Tells RSU

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV