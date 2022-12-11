Deleted Tweet: In Subsequent Statements, I Condemned Deborah’s Murder, Says Atiku

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar has again condemned the killing of Deborah Yakubu, a 200-level Home Economics student of Shehu Shagari College of Education in Sokoto, North-West Nigeria.

He stated this on Sunday night during a live discussion on People’s Townhall, a brainchild of Channels Television and its partners.

Atiku also said he deleted his initial tweet on the murder of the student because he did not approve the tweet. The Christian student was lynched in May for alleged blasphemy.

Atiku’ tweet condemning the killing of Deborah was greeted with stark criticisms but the PDP presidential candidate said he condemned the murder of the student in “subsequent statements”.

“I asked the tweet to be deleted because I normally approve every tweet. So, since I didn’t approve it, I said, ‘delete it’. If you read my subsequent statements on that murder, I condemned it.

“There is nowhere it is said or it is an injunction in the Islamic faith that you can go and take somebody’s life, nowhere, it has to be through due process,” the former Vice President said.