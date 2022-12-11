Privatisation Of National Assets In Nigeria’s Best Interest, Atiku Insists

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has insisted that selling some government assets to the private sector is the best for the country’s economy.

Atiku said this when replying to a question on why he is fixated on selling public assets which other leaders built with taxpayers’ money.

“I am not fixated but I think that is best for the country. I mean, let’s be honest with ourselves, we have four refineries and they have seized functioning; I don’t know for how many years now and every year we budget money for overhauling the refineries that don’t work; please let’s give it to the private sector,” he said during the People’s Townhall, a live event organised by Channels Television and its partners on Sunday.

“In every great nation in this world, you find out that it is the private sector that is driving the economy, they provide the jobs, they provide the prosperity, and they do everything, why should we be different? So, I am not fixated.

“If you feel that is the best for you go and elect somebody who can come and leave them moribund, they are not working and you are spending money on them, tell me how they benefit the community or the society,” Atiku said.

The PDP flag bearer argued that selling off the four refineries that are not functioning while the government keeps budgeting for them yearly, will afford him the money to fund other pressing projects.

He claimed that he could make N10 billion from selling the refineries, saying the money will fund the small businesses which will, in turn, create employment and prosperity.

While insisting that the private sector has the necessary funding to build and maintain certain projects, Atiku said as President, he will also support them to build excellent hospitals in the country by giving them incentives.