Zamfara PDP Decries ‘Indiscriminate’ Arrest Of Members

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Zamfara state has expressed dissatisfaction over what it described as, unconstitutional arrest of its members.

The acting chairman of the party in the state, Mouktar Lugga, stated this while addressing newsmen at the state headquarters of the party in Gusau, Zamfara state capital

He accused Zamfara state government in collaboration with some security agencies for arresting their members on trump up charges

He described the arrest of senatorial candidate for Zamfara central of the party and a former minister of information, Ikra Bilbis and his subsequent arraignment for allegedly of sponsoring political thugs to destroy APC billboards as undemocratic.

Lugga also lamented that the arrest and imprisonment of former ambassador to Guinea , Mairiga Muhammad as uncalled for.

He appealed to international communities and President Muhammadu Buhari to intervene for peace to reign, stressing that democracy is currently under threat in Zamfara state.

“The PDP is a law abiding party in Zamfara state and we are calling on our supporters to remain calm and law abiding citizens as the the leadership is doing everything humanly possible to overcome the situations”. He said