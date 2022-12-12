‘I Have Voted In Every Election Since 1993,’ Sanwo-Olu Collects PVC

The Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, says he has voted in every election since 1993.

By deduction, the 57-year-old governor first performed his civic duty as a voter at the age of 28, during the June 12, 1993, presidential election which was believed to have been won by MKO Abiola. Prior to this, the last presidential election was held 10 years before on 6 August 1983.

Sanwo-Olu made the revelation in a series of tweets alongside photos of himself receiving his permanent voter card (PVC) in Lagos State on Monday.

“Today, I collected my PVC so as to be able to exercise my voting rights in the forthcoming elections. Please go and collect your PVCs. The best way to show support for A #GreaterLagosRising is with your PVCs. Let’s do this.

“As a Lagosian, I have voted in every election since 1993 and I’m happy to be able to do it yet again in 2023. I picked up my PVC at the Sura INEC Office, Lagos Island having done a redesignation of my address and a change of voting location,” he tweeted.