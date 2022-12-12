DHQ Confirms Fire At Defence Headquarters, Says No Death Or Injuries Recorded

There was a fire scare at the Defence Headquarters in Abuja on Monday, but no injuries or deaths were recorded.

The cause of the fire incident said to have occurred on the second floor of the DHQ is yet to be ascertained.

Director, Defence Information, Major General Jimmy Akpor, who confirmed the incident said that personnel of the Federal Fire Service and military personnel put the fire under control.

Akpor said, “A minor fire incident occurred on the second floor of the Defence Headquarters, Garki Abuja this afternoon 12 December 2022. The cause of the fire outbreak is unknown at this moment.

“However, the incident has been brought under control with the combined effort of the military and Federal Fire Service personnel and resources. All personnel and civilian staff were also evacuated without injury or loss of life.

“Accordingly, normalcy has returned. Investigation to determine the cause of the fire incident commenced immediately.

“We thank the Federal Fire Service and the entire public for the continued support and goodwill to the Armed Forces of Nigeria.”