Qatar: Buhari Hails Morocco’s Atlas Lions For Making Africa Proud

President Muhammadu Buhari has commended the Moroccan World Cup team, the Atlas Lions for making Africa proud in the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.

On Saturday, Morocco became the first African nation to reach a World Cup semi-final and ended the hopes of Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal.

Two days after the brilliant performance of the North African side, the Nigerian leader congratulated Morocco’s ruler, King Mohammed the VI on his country’s history.

Buhari in a statement on Monday by his media aide, Garba Shehu, said “Morocco has made the entire continent proud with their dexterity, reviving hope that an African team can indeed win, and should win the ongoing global championship in Qatar.”

“President Muhammadu Buhari congratulates the Moroccan World Cup team, the Atlas Lions, and the ruler of the country, King Mohammed the VI on making history by becoming the fourth team from an African country to ever qualify for the World Cup quarterfinals, and the first to win a place in a semi-final at the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022,” the statement read.

According to Buhari, the Atlas Lions’ skill and teamwork could not have been achieved without the exemplary role of the Moroccan authorities in putting together a formidable team.

Earlier, the First Lady, Mrs Aisha Buhari had celebrated the team for qualifying for the semi-finals of the global tournament.

The President’s wife took to Instagram on Sunday and posted a video of Moroccans celebrating with the caption “Congratulations to the Morocco team. The only African team standing.”

Morocco will clash with defending champions France in the semi-finals at Al Bayt Stadium on Wednesday, December 14.