Zamfara Politics: Matawalle Denies Persecution Of Opposition, Calls For Peaceful Campaigns

Governor Bello Matawalle has debunked claims by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), suggesting that the Zamfara State government has connived with the police to arrest two chieftains of the opposition party and have thrown them in prison without any concrete reason.

Matawalle who was of the opinion that anyone that has been arrested must have done something against the law of the land, urged the PDP to inquire from the police why its members have been arrested.

The governor’s comment comes a few hours after the PDP claimed that political persecution was becoming prevalent within Zamfara State.

In his defense, Matawalle said he is not a police or military officer and as such, he has no power to arrest any individual.

“Am I a policeman, soldier or civil defense officer? I am not, I am a governor, I cannot arrest anybody, if anyone is arrested then it means that they have done something against the law, so they should go to police or wherever their people are arrested and ask them, not the governor, I am not the Commissioner of Police,” Matawalle stressed.

The governor enjoined politicians to ensure that they carry out their election campaigns in line with laws of the state and the nation.

“We have already made all the necessary arrangements that will get all we need to make sure that this election will be done according to the law and in a peaceful atmosphere,” the governor buttressed.

Matawalle expressed confidence that he will win his re-election for a second term in office as governor of Zamfara State given the massive support which well-meaning citizens of the State, have been according to him.