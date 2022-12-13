Customs Seize Vehicles, Others Worth N165m In Niger, Kogi

The Niger/Kogi Command of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) says it has seized goods worth N165,979,500 in the month of November.

The Customs Area Controller, Kadejo Busayo disclosed this in Minna, the Niger State capital, saying the confiscated goods include 15 vehicles valued at N141,600,000.

Busayo stated that other items seized were pharmaceuticals, footwear, imported soaps, machetes, jack knives, second-hand clothes, and canned sardines at the cost of N24,379,500.

The controller said the command had generated N22,670,706 for the month under review, while its revenue for September surpassed N49 million from Demand Notices.

He added that the command had surpassed its targeted revenue for the year.

Reiterating the commitment of the command, Busayo challenged smugglers, warning them that the Federal Government policy on border closure was still in force as NCS officers were fully ready to engage them.

The controller attributed the success of the command to improved capacity and logistics, inter-agency collaboration, adequate supervision of officers, share of determination and intelligent information from Nigerians, while calling for its sustenance.

He applauded the Comptroller General and his management for providing the enabling environment to strive optimally in their mandate, saying that nobody would be speared when arrested.