Infinix Nigeria Sends Fan To Experience Qatar, Watch Semi-Final Match Live

When you think of a brand that makes a promise and keeps it, Infinix Nigeria is that brand.

In November, Infinix in collaboration with Peel Aston Global started running a promotion for the 2022 World Cup tournament. The smartphone brand kicked off an ”Explore Qatar with Zero 20 Sales Promotion” encouraging brand faithful to purchase their latest smartphone, Zero 20, and stand a chance to win an all-expense paid trip to Qatar while the runners-up will experience a holiday in Lagos.

On Saturday, 11th December 2022, Infinix at the viewing center they set up for football lovers, the Good Beach, Victoria Island, unveiled Azeez Abiola as the winner of their all-expense paid trip to Qatar.

Infinix has not only given Azeez a chance to experience Inside Qatar but has also given him the opportunity to watch the football stars he has always admired, best of all, he will also get to watch the semi-final match between Argentina vs Croatia and Morocco vs France LIVE.