‘May Lines Fall In Places For You’, Atiku Hails Wike @55

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar may be extending an olive branch to his political arch-rival, Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State with a birthday post on Tuesday.

“As you turn 55 today, I pray that all lines fall in pleasant places for you. Enjoy your special day,” Atiku posted on his verified Twitter handle affixed with a bold, smiling photo of the Rivers governor.

As you turn 55 today, I pray that all lines fall in pleasant places for you. Enjoy your special day. -AA pic.twitter.com/c8FboHQ9ra — Atiku Abubakar (@atiku) December 13, 2022

Following the PDP presidential primary in May where he lost out, Wike has been at loggerheads with Atiku over the chairmanship of Iyorchia Ayu. Wike with four other PDP governors known as the G5 or the Integrity Group have insisted that Benue-born Ayu must step down for a southerner as a precondition to support the 2023 ambition of Atiku.

On Sunday, the Director General of Atiku’s Campaign, Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State visited one of Wike’s ally and a G5 member, Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State in a move to resolve the crisis.

Later the same day, Atiku, on Channels Television’s The People’s Townhall, said has met Wike five times to resolve the issue but there is no end in sight. Ortom and Wike subsequently shunned Atiku who was in Benue on Monday for campaigns.

READ ALSO: I Will Eliminate Kidnappers, Tinubu Woos Kaduna Voters

Wike’s 2023 presidential ambition was terminated when he lost the PDP’s primary to Atiku in May. Atiku, a former Vice President, later stung Wike when he passed over his closest rival at the primary and chose Okowa as his running mate.

Last month, Wike promised logistics support for the campaigns of the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi; and his New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) counterpart, Rabiu Kwankwaso. Wike has also of late hobnobbed with APC stalwarts like Adams Oshiomhole and Governors Dave Umahi (Ebonyi), Babajide Sanwo-Olu (Lagos), and Ben Ayade (Cross River).

While Wike and his allies have not been seen to campaign for Atiku, it is not clear whether they will support Obi, Kwankwaso or Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the contest for Aso Rock’s top job.