Tems, Rihanna, Others Nominated For 2023 Golden Globe Awards

Singer and songwriter, Temilade Openiyi popularly known as Tems has been nominated for the 2023 Golden Globe Awards.

Tems, Ludwig Göransson, Rihanna and Ryan Coogler, were selected in the Best Original Score in a Motion Picture category for ‘Life Me Up’.

This is according to a tweet by Marvels Studio, Monday.

“Congratulations to Tems, Rihanna, Ryan Coogler and Ludwig Göransson for their Golden Globe Nomination for Best Original Song! #WakandaForever #GoldenGlobes”

Congratulations to Tems, Rihanna, Ryan Coogler and Ludwig Göransson for their Golden Globe Nomination for Best Original Song! #WakandaForever #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/qKV6sPGFs2 — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) December 12, 2022

The soundtrack is off Marvel’s ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ which hit the big screens in November this year. The movie after its release stood atop the world charts for 5 weeks in a row according to Marvel studios.

The ‘Essence crooner’ took to her Twitter handle to express her excitement.

She said: “My God!!! This one is too much”

From topping the charts to the Golden Globe award nominations, the singer continues to carve a niche for herself on the global scene.