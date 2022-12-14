Advertisement

PHOTOS: Buhari Meets Biden At The White House Amid US-Africa Summit

Channels Television  
Updated December 14, 2022
President Muhammadu Buhari with U.S. President Joe Biden at the White House on the sidelines of the US-Africa Leaders Summit on December 14, 2022.

 

President Muhammadu Buhari met with the United States President Joe Biden in Washington DC on Wednesday.

Photos shared by the Presidency show Buhari in a meeting with Biden and the US Secretary of State Antony Blinken at the White House on the sidelines of the US-Africa Leader’s Summit.

Buhari departed from Abuja on Sunday to join other African leaders for the summit aimed at rebooting US relations on the continent in Washington DC.

The US-Africa summit, which began in 2014, is the biggest international gathering in Washington since the COVID-19 pandemic and the most substantial commitment by a US administration to boosting its influence in Africa for almost a decade.

The summit, according to the US government, “will demonstrate the US enduring commitment to Africa and will underscore the importance of US-Africa relations and increased cooperation on shared priorities.”

See more photos below:

President Buhari with U.S. President Joe Biden and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken during a meeting at the White House on the sidelines of the US-Africa Leader’s Summit on December 14, 2022.

 



