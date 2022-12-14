Ellen DeGeneres’ DJ ‘tWitch’ Commits Suicide

Popular choreographer and DJ of Ellen DeGeneres talk show Stephen, “tWitch” Boss, has been confirmed dead aged 40.

Boss was found dead at a hotel from a self-inflicted gunshot wound after paramedics got a call for a medical emergency at a Los Angeles. hotel around 11:15 am.

According to the police, the wife of the deceased, Allison Holker, had reported to its officials at an LAPD station Tuesday, that Boss had left home without his car which she claimed was an unusual occurrence.

Reacting to Boss’ death, Ellen took to her Twitter handle to sympathise with the family stating she was heartbroken.

“I’m heartbroken. tWitch was pure love and light. He was my family, and I loved him with all my heart. I will miss him. Please send your love and support to Allison and his beautiful children – Weslie, Maddox, and Zaia.”

Twitch came to the spotlight in 2008 after he finished runner-up in the dance show So You Think You Can Dance losing to fellow hip-hop dancer Joshua Allen who won.

His dance routine in Season 4 with Katee Shean choreographed by Mia Michaels was nominated for an Emmy for Choreography in the 61st Primetime Emmy Awards.

He also starred in the dance movie Step Up Revolution and Step Up; All In, and became a co-executive producer of Ellen DeGeneres’ show.