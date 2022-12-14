I Have Done My Best In Seven-And-A-Half Years – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari says despite the many challenges facing Nigeria, he has done his best since he assumed office in May 2015.

He stated this on Tuesday in Washington while welcoming the Secretary General of the Abu Dhabi Forum, Sheikh Al-Mahfoudh Bin Bayyah and his deputy, Pastor Bob Roberts of the United States.

The President also said there is the need to raise generations of youths devoid of religious extremism and bigotry.

Read full statement: