Osinbajo Presides Over FEC Meeting In Aso Rock

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Wednesday presided over the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting at the State House with seven ministers physically in attendance.

The meeting was also attended by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha; and Head of Service of the Federation, Folasade Yemi-Esan.

Among ministers in attendance are Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed; Power, Abubakar Aliyu; Ministers of State for Labour and Employment; Festus Keyamo; Industry, Trade and Investment, Mariam Katagum; Budget and National Planning, Clem Agba; that of Health, Joseph Ekumankama; as well as Agriculture and Rural Development, Mustapha Shehuri.

Others joined the meeting virtually from their various offices.

President Muhammadu Buhari on December 11 left for Washington DC, in the United State to attend the United States-Africa Leaders Summit. He is expected in Nigeria back on December 18, 2022.