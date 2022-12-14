PSC Promotes 745 Officers, Replaces Five Police Commissioners

The Police Service Commission on Wednesday approved the promotion of 745 Senior Police Officers and replaced five Commissioners of Police.

Also considered for proper replacement is one Deputy Commissioner.

In a statement, the spokesman for the commission, Ikechukwu Ani, said the PSC also treated 14 appeals and petitions and nine Pending Disciplinary Matters from dismissed and serving police officers.

He said the decisions were some of the high points of the Commission’s 18th Plenary which ended in Abuja on Tuesday, December 13and presided over by Commission’s acting Chairman, Justice Clara Ogunbiyi (rtd).

PSC also promoted two Deputy Superintendents of Police, to Superintendents of Police, 696 Assistant Superintendents of Police to Deputy Superintendents of Police and 47 Inspectors of Police to unconfirmed Assistant Superintendents of Police (ASP11).

The newly promoted Superintendents of Police are Yusuf S. Bello and Titus Ogboku Obaji while some of the 696 promoted Deputy Superintendents of Police, include Ogbu Emmanuel Nwachukwu, Abia State Command, Haruna Hotoro, Ekiti State Command, Ogbe Anthonia, Plateau State Command; Sadisu Oyarekhua, FCID, annexed Lagos and Bala Dambu, Kebbi State Command.

According to the statement, 47 Inspectors that were promoted to unconfirmed Assistant Superintendents of Police, ASP11, 44 were from the Police Zone 9 Command Headquarters Umuahia. They are Daniel Maiwada, Paul Aguwa, Oruma James, Momoh Mohammed, Hosea John, Danjuma Likita, Omale Nathaniel, John Ononaku, Ogbonnaya Ugochukwu and Ikpo Kalu. Others include Oju Ismaila, Ngozika Christopher, Obinna Anyanwu, Iheamachanma Nkechi, Ungbo Moses, Abuh James, Kyaaja Peter, Bakari Edward, Haruna Ayuba, Aliyu Mohammed and Auta Akila.

The commission approved the proper placement and adjustment of promotion dates of CP Njoku Henry Eronini, CP Afolabi Babatola Adeniyi and CP Taiwo Olusola Jesubiyi in the CP staff list from 24/03/2022 to 09/03/2022 so as to maintain seniority in the Force. It also adjusted the promotion date of CP Ogundele Ayodeji to 03/06/2021 instead of 09/03/2022. The Commission also adjusted the confirmation date of DCP Nwonyi Polycap Emeka to read 07/12/2018 instead of 29/09/2020.

While the commission approved the reduction in rank of four Police Officers and issued severe reprimands to six others, it reinstated six officers, retired two in the public interest, promoted one, DCP Emmanuel Eze to CP and retired him.

It reviewed the punishment of reduction in rank of Inspector Falade Kayode, exonerated him, and restored his rank of ASP 1.