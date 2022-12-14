PVC Distribution: INEC Commends Turnout Of Kaduna Residents

Amid distribution of permanent voter cards (PVCs) nationwide, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Kaduna State has commended the turnout of registrants in some parts of the state.

The exercise, which is being carried out by INEC across the 23 local government areas (LGAs) of the state, is part of the commission’s preparation for the 2023 general elections. The Commission had fixed Monday, 12 December, 2022 to Sunday, 22 January, 2023 as the dates for the collection of PVCs.

However, while some registration centres in the state witnessed a large turnout of registrants, it was not the same in other places. With more than 400 voters in Kaduna North LGA collecting their PVCs on Wednesday, INEC described the turnout of registrants as commendable.

Speaking to Channels Television, the Electoral Officer in the LGA, Sani Namadina alerted others who registered between January and July this year to prepare to collect their own PVCs.

“As we started issuing the PVC on Monday, 12th December 2022, the turnout was quite impressive. On that day, all of us distributed about 425 voter cards,” he said. “For today, I cannot precisely say but for yesterday, we distributed about 300. You know, at the end of the day, we are going to add the number of people that have collected their cards every day. And we close at 3pm.

“I can’t precisely say ‘these are our challenges’ because up till now, none of the people that are coming to collect cards is saying he has this or that issue. The only challenge we are facing is that we are waiting for the new cards, that is, fresh ones for people who did their registration this year.”

Among those who collected their PVCs was the senatorial candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kaduna Central and former Chief of Staff to Governor Nasir El-Rufai, Muhammad Abdullahi.

He lauded INEC for a what he described as a transparent and efficient process.

“I would like to start off with commending INEC which has really handled this registration process, re-registration, and moving of PVCs, excellently well. Many of our people have either registered newly or have moved PVCs.

“Like in my case, I moved my polling unit location because there is now a location that is very close to my house, so I just moved there to reduce the movement on election day.

“The queue was not so long (when I came). About 11-15 people were in front of me, and in no time, because INEC was doing it efficiently, we have all collected our PVCs, and people are going back home. They are enfranchised and are ready for the elections, come February,” Abdullahi said.

Having collected their PVCs, the voters sat they are prepared to vote for candidates that will shape their future

A resident, Aisha Isah described the process of collecting her PVC as hitch-free.

“There is no challenge. I just went there with the slip given to me when I did my registration and I was given my card. There are not many challenges. INEC is really trying (its best).

“My expectation about collecting my PVC is for me to be able to participate in the vote and to vote for my own candidate, someone that can make the country better. I’m calling out to the youth to come and get their PVCs from the INEC office, so that they can also participate in the vote,” she said.

On his part, a man identified as Mohammed Ibrahim noted that the INEC workers were polite in attending to those collecting their voter cards.

“I came here in Kaduna North LGA and collected my card. There is no challenge so far. It is commendable of INEC staff; they are doing very well. They politely attended to the people. To deal with people is very difficult.

“But they are doing very well and I commend them. My expectation is to vote because that is my right. I have to choose a good leader that will lead this country forward,” he said.