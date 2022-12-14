Advertisement

Ukraine Shot Down ‘All’ 13 Drones In Kyiv Attack

Channels Television  
Updated December 14, 2022
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky delivers a speech during a press conference with Denmark's and Spain's Prime Ministers in Kyiv on April 21, 2022. Genya SAVILOV / AFP
Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky delivers a speech during a press conference with Denmark’s and Spain’s Prime Ministers in Kyiv on April 21, 2022.
Genya SAVILOV / AFP

President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Wednesday that Ukrainian air defence systems had shot down 13 Iranian-made kamikaze drones that targeted the capital Kyiv earlier in the day.

Russia “started this morning with 13 Shaheds… all 13 were shot down by our Ukrainian air defence systems,” Zelensky said in a video address on social media, referring to Iranian-made suicide drones that Moscow has been accused of deploying against Ukraine targets.

