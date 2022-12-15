Henry Cavill Says He’s Done As Superman After Being “Told To Announce His Return”

Henry Cavill will no longer portray Superman in the DC film universe, despite having previously said he would.

“I have just had a meeting with James Gunn and Peter Safran and it’s sad news, everyone. I will, after all, not be returning as Superman,” Cavill, 39, posted on Instagram on December 14th.

“After being told by the studio to announce my return back in October, prior to their hire, this news isn’t the easiest, but that’s life.”

Over the last few years, Cavill has played the masked superhero in several DC Universe movies, but he hasn’t appeared in one since 2017’s Justice League. He hinted at his return to the role last month when he made a surprise appearance as Clark Kent in Black Adam.

“The character means so much to me,” he told “Happy Sad Confused” podcast host Josh Horowitz during an October interview. “It’s been five years now. I never gave up hope. It’s amazing to be here now talking about it again. There is such a bright future ahead for the character. I’m so excited to tell a story with an enormously joyful Superman.”

The co-CEOs of DC Studios since October, Gunn, 56, and Safran, 57, however, have a new “universe to build,” according to the Witcher alum, and as a result won’t be continuing with their original plans for the man of steel.

“The changing of the guard is something that happens. I respect that. … I wish them and all involved with the new universe the best of luck, and the happiest of fortunes,” Cavill said in his statement on Wednesday.

Cavill asked mourning fans to keep in mind that “Superman is still around” despite the end of his time as the character.

“Everything he stands for still exists, and the examples he sets for us are still there! My turn to wear the cape has passed but what Superman stands for never will. It’s been a fun ride with you all, onwards and upwards,” he wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Henry Cavill (@henrycavill)

The Guardians of the Galaxy director, for his part, later took to social media to confirm the news.

“Peter & I have a DC slate ready to go, which we couldn’t be more over-the-moon about; we’ll be able to share some exciting information about our first projects at the beginning of the new year,” he tweeted on Wednesday. “Among those on the slate is Superman. In the initial stages, our story will be focusing on an earlier part of Superman’s life, so the character will not be played by Henry Cavill. But we just had a great meeting with Henry and we’re big fans and we talked about a number of exciting possibilities to work together in the future.”

The news of Cavill’s exit from the DCU comes just two months after he announced he would not return to his role as Gerald of River for the fourth installment of The Witcher and that Netflix had recast the role with Liam Hemsworth.

The Englishman endorsed the Hunger Games star’s takeover in his exit announcement. “My journey as Geralt of Rivia has been filled with both monsters and adventures, and alas, I will be laying down my medallion and my swords for Season 4,” Cavill explained in a statement at the time. “In my stead, the fantastic Mr. Liam Hemsworth will be taking up the mantle of the White Wolf. As with the greatest of literary characters, I pass the torch with reverence for the time spent embodying Geralt and enthusiasm to see Liam’s take on this most fascinating and nuanced of men. Liam, good sir, this character has such a wonderful depth to him, enjoy diving in and seeing what you can find.