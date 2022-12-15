Infinix Partners With PUBG Mobile For Gaming Master 4.0

Infinix Nigeria in partnership with Pubg Mobile organized a gaming master tournament on Sunday, 11th December 2022 at Wave beach, Lagos.

The event had a lot of game lovers present competing against one another for a chance to win several branded prizes such as Bluetooth headsets, game controllers and smartwatches, etc.

Attendees of the tournament did not only play games but also had lots to eat, and drink, and the opportunity to network as well.

With its collaboration with Pubg, Infinix is not only making significant contributions to the mobile gaming industry but also uniting gamers.

Infinix Gaming master is an initiative from Infinix to grow a community of mobile game lovers to enjoy mobile gaming on Infinix devices. This is also a testament to the capabilities of Infinix devices processors which provides smooth operation during mobile gaming.

PUBG Mobile is an internationally popular multi-player mobile game that is sure to test the processor and lag speed of any mobile device.

For more information on other ongoing activities, visit Infinix on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter at @Infinixnigeria.