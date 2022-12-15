Lagos Won’t Tolerate Quackery In Engineering Projects, Sanwo-Olu Warns

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos says the state won’t tolerate quackery in engineering projects.

He spoke during the inauguration of the State Technical Committee (STC) and State Expatriate Monitoring Committee (SEMC) on Engineering Regulations Monitoring (ERM) in Ikeja on Thursday.

“We have, with all sense of responsibility, given priority to the development of infrastructure. My tour of the State will demonstrate the attention of our administration to massive construction of roads, bridges, housing, water infrastructure, among others,” he said, according to a statement by his spokesman Gboyega Akosile.

“The inauguration of the Lagos State Technical Committee of the Engineering Regulations Monitoring of COREN is the birth of a new dawn in what I consider COREN’s effort to revolutionalise the practice of engineering in Nigeria in general and Lagos State in particular.

“With this inauguration, the era of mediocrity should be gone. Engineering must take its pride of place and be the driver in our development effort in the State.

“Let me reiterate that in carrying out engineering projects in Lagos State, there will be no tolerance for quackery. In the same token, no Engineer will be allowed to supervise any project except he/she is duly registered by COREN and possesses a current practising license. Possession of current Practising License shall be a condition for prequalification by Licence by all companies assigned to carry out engineering projects in the State.”

