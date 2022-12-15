Advertisement

Passenger Train Crushes Woman To Death In Abuja

Channels Television  
Updated December 15, 2022
A photo from the scene of the Abuja train accident on Thursday, December 15, 2022.

 

A passenger train from Kaduna to Abuja has crushed a middle-aged woman to death on the rail track around the Kubwa area of Abuja, the nation’s Federal Capital Territory.

The incident happened at about 10am on Thursday.

An eye witness told Channels Television that the incident occurred about five minutes to the Kubwa Train Station, while the woman who was driving in her private vehicle attempted to cross the rail line as the train was coming on high speed.

 

A photo from the scene of the Abuja train accident on Thursday, December 15, 2022.

 

The remains of the victim have been evacuated by security personnel while the damaged car was immediately removed from the rail track in order not cause further accident.



