Soludo Receives Atiku’s Campaign Train, Calls For Level-Playing Ground

Despite belonging to a different political party, the Anambra State Governor, Chukwuma Soludo, received the presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, Atiku Abubakar, at the Governor’s Lodge, Amawbia in Awka on Thursday.

The former vice president is on a visit to the state to campaign ahead of the 2023 election.

Atiku was in the company of his running mate and Delta State Governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, among other PDP stalwarts from Anambra State including Senator Ben Obi, Senator Uche Ekwunife, and Mrs. Josephine Anenih.

In a brief interaction with the Governor, Atiku maintained that he has a long-standing relationship with many Anambra people which is beyond partisan politics but borne out of patriotism and commitment to unity.

He appealed for a consensus on how to move the country forward while ensuring core values devoid of hatred and bitterness.

For Governor Soludo, Nigeria is one country blessed by God and it is expected that its leaders should help make the country great.

He said a level playing ground will be provided for all candidates to relay their plans to the people who will then make their choices. According to him, Anambra has numerous challenges including environmental threats and poor road infrastructure which must be part of the discussion for leadership bargain.