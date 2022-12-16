Advertisement

10 Killed In Fire Near Lyon In Eastern France

Updated December 16, 2022
Policemen guard a security perimeter as firefighters and rescuers work in a building of the Mas-Du-Taureau quarter where a fire caused many victims, including children, on December 16, 2022 in Vaulx-en-Velin. – A fire in a building near Lyon in central-eastern France killed ten people, including five children, and injured fourteen, four of them seriously, on the night of December 15, 2022, the prefecture said. The fire, whose “origin is unknown”, is “now extinguished”, the prefecture said in a statement. The fire broke out shortly after 3am (0200 GMT) in a seven-storey building in Vaulx-en-Velin. The flames started on the ground floor and spread to the upper floors. (Photo by OLIVIER CHASSIGNOLE / AFP)

 

Five children were among 10 people killed overnight when a fire broke out in a seven-storey apartment building in a suburb of the eastern French city of Lyon, the local government said Friday.

The cause of the fire was still unclear, authorities said, adding that the blaze erupted a little after 3:00 am (0200 GMT) in Vaulx-en-Velin. Fourteen others were injured, one of whom was in serious condition.

Two firefighters suffered light injuries while battling the blaze, which broke out on the ground floor of the building and spread upwards, they said.

Nearly 170 firefighters had been deployed at the building in the northern suburb.

