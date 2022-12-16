Buhari Confident Of Credible Polls Despite Attacks On INEC Offices

President Muhammadu Buhari voiced confidence Friday in free polls in February, brushing aside any impact from recent attacks on electoral offices.

“I am resolute in my determination to enable the conduct of free, fair and transparent national elections in the first quarter of 2023, whose outcome would be largely accepted to the contestants,” he said at the US Institute of Peace in Washington.

Three gunmen were killed earlier this week in an attack on the main office of the Independent National Electoral Commission in Owerri, capital of Imo state, following similar assaults in the restive region.

Buhari said such violence was limited and that he was committed to ensuring that electoral offices were adequately funded.

“I think, in relative terms, security is good,” he said.

Buhari is stepping down after two terms. In 2015, he was the first president to peacefully succeed an incumbent from a rival party in Africa’s most populous country.

Buhari was visiting Washington for a three-day summit of African leaders by President Joe Biden, who has vowed a renewed effort to preserve democracy on the continent.

Biden met with Buhari and the leaders of five other countries that hold elections next year to call for free and fair polls.