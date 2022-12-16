Obi Condemns ‘Targeted Killing’ Of Imo LP Candidate, Wants Culprits Uncovered

The Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate Peter Obi has condemned what he described as the “targeted killing” of the party’s house of assembly candidate in Imo State Christopher Eleghu.

Eleghu was killed by assailants in the early hours of Friday in his home with the attackers burning his vehicle and other properties, a development Obi says violates the spirit of civility.

“I am deeply disturbed by the evidently targeted killing of the Labour Party State House of Assembly candidate for Onuimo LGA in Imo State, Hon. Christopher Eleghu at his home. His house and cars were reportedly set ablaze,” Obi tweeted late Friday.

“I condemn these heinous acts in the strongest possible terms. Such acts violate our spirit of security, civility, and the recently signed Peace Accord. Federal and State security agencies must work assiduously to uncover those behind this killing.”

A few weeks back, gunmen also killed an LP women leader in Kaduna Victoria Chintex.