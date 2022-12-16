Traffic Congestion: FRSC Boss Biu Controls Vehicular Movement In Abuja

As part of efforts to ensure the free flow of traffic along the Kaduna – Abuja highway, the acting Corp Marshal of the Federal Road Safety Corp, Mr Dauda Biu on Friday led a joint patrol team to clear the gridlock which is preventing motorists from getting to their destination in good time.

Biu who commenced the unscheduled patrol from the Zone 3 Headquarters of the Corp in Abuja warned motorists to obey traffic regulations at all times.

The team is also being assisted by policemen and personnel of the Nigerian Army.

