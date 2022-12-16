Advertisement

Traffic Congestion: FRSC Boss Biu Controls Vehicular Movement In Abuja

Channels Television  
Updated December 16, 2022
FRSC Corp Marshal, Mr Dauda Biu leads a joint patrol team to clear the gridlock along the Kaduna – Abuja highway on December 16, 2022.

 

As part of efforts to ensure the free flow of traffic along the Kaduna – Abuja highway, the acting Corp Marshal of the Federal Road Safety Corp, Mr Dauda Biu on Friday led a joint patrol team to clear the gridlock which is preventing motorists from getting to their destination in good time.

Biu who commenced the unscheduled patrol from the Zone 3 Headquarters of the Corp in Abuja warned motorists to obey traffic regulations at all times.

The team is also being assisted by policemen and personnel of the Nigerian Army.

See the photos below:

 



More on Local

FIFA Chief Announces Plans For 32-Team Club World Cup

‘Buhari Is Never Found To Be Corrupt’ – Sanwo-Olu Hails President At 80

Army Promotes 52 Brigadier Generals, 70 Colonels

Police Discover ‘Biggest IPOB Bomb Factory’ With IEDs Capable Of Mass Killings

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV