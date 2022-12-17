Advertisement
A ‘Life Of Unblemished Service To The Nation’, Osinbajo Hails Buhari At 80
Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, SAN and his wife, Her Excellency, Dolapo Osinbajo have congratulated President Muhammadu Buhari on the occasion of his 80th birthday today.
“Happy 80th Birthday, Mr. President!
“Your extraordinary life of unblemished service to the nation in the army, as a Governor, Minister, Military Head of State and as two-term Civilian President demonstrates that it is possible to serve the nation and our people honestly, forthrightly and selflessly.
“Dolly and I, and the family wish you many more happy years in peace and good health in Jesus’ name. Amen”
Released by:
Laolu Akande
Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media & Publicity
Office of the Vice President
17th December 2022