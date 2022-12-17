A ‘Life Of Unblemished Service To The Nation’, Osinbajo Hails Buhari At 80

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has paid tribute to President Muhammadu Buhari on his 80th birthday, describing him as a selfless leader.

“Happy 80th Birthday, Mr. President!” Osinbajo said in a statement he signed, according to his media aide Laolu Akande.

“Your extraordinary life of unblemished service to the nation in the army, as a Governor, Minister, Military Head of State, and as two-term Civilian President demonstrates that it is possible to serve the nation and our people honestly, forthrightly and selflessly.

“Dolly and I, and the family wish you many more happy years in peace and good health in Jesus’ name. Amen.”

Below is the full statement