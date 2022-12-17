Police Arrest Five Suspected Kidnappers In Edo State 

The Edo State Police Command has arrested five suspected kidnappers aged between 28 and 36 years.

This is according to a statement from the Command’s Public Relations Officer, Chidi Nwabuzor.

The arrest of the kidnappers is said to have followed a complaint made by a patriotic resident of the state.

He quoted the person as saying that at about 6 a.m. on Friday 16th December, a group of five men suspected to be kidnappers, heavily armed with guns and other dangerous weapons, invaded Ogoja Camp, also known as Ford Oga Camp, with the intention to kidnap one of the heads of the camp.

They reportedly shot sporadically into the air. They were, however, arrested by the Police with the help of community members and the vigilante group from the Kamafua- ii community in Uhunmwode Local Government Area, Edo State.

The statement added that the police officers from the Ekiadolor Divisional Police Headquarters, Benin City, recovered the following items from the suspects; (1) one double-barrel gun, (2) one single-barrel gun, and (3) two pump-action guns with their cartridges.