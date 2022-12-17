Advertisement

Several Feared Dead Over Suspected Food Poisoning In Cross River 

Channels Television  
Updated December 17, 2022

 

Many persons have been feared dead in the Abi Local Government Area of Cross River State over suspected food poisoning.

The Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Health in Cross River, Dr. Iwara Iwara, confirmed this to Channels Television on Saturday.

He said a team from Calabar comprising of Red Cross, the state epidemiology, and the Ministry of Health are on their way to the community for a first-hand assessment of the situation.



