Qatar Final: Goals From Messi, Di Maria Give Argentina Half-Time Lead

Channels Television  
Updated December 18, 2022
Argentina led defending champions France 2-0 at half-time in the World Cup final at the Lusail Stadium in Doha on Sunday.

A 23rd-minute penalty from Argentina captain Lionel Messi and a 36th-minute strike from Angel Di Maria left the South Americans in a commanding position at the break.

Argentina are bidding to win the World Cup for the first time since a Diego Maradona-inspired victory at the 1986 World Cup in Mexico.

