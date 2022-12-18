Qatar Final: Goals From Messi, Di Maria Give Argentina Half-Time Lead

Argentina led defending champions France 2-0 at half-time in the World Cup final at the Lusail Stadium in Doha on Sunday.

A 23rd-minute penalty from Argentina captain Lionel Messi and a 36th-minute strike from Angel Di Maria left the South Americans in a commanding position at the break.

Argentina are bidding to win the World Cup for the first time since a Diego Maradona-inspired victory at the 1986 World Cup in Mexico.

More to follow…