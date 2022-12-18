Advertisement

French-Palestinian Lawyer Expelled By Israel Arrives In Paris

Channels Television  
Updated December 18, 2022
French-Palestinian lawyer Salah Hamouri (C) arrives at the Parisian airport of Roissy, after he was expelled from Israel, on December 18, 2022.  (Photo by Daphné BENOIT / AFP)

 

French-Palestinian rights lawyer Salah Hamouri, who had been held without charge in Israeli jails since March accused of security offences, arrived in Paris on Sunday after Israel expelled him, an AFP correspondent reported.

Hamouri arrived at the French capital’s Charles de Gaulle airport at around 1020 GMT and was welcomed by his wife Elsa and dozens of politicians, NGO representatives and supporters.

READ ALSO: Israel Expels French-Palestinian Lawyer Salah Hamouri



More on World News

France ‘Condemns’ Israel’s Expulsion Of French-Palestinian Rights Lawyer

Fiji Election Deadlocked With All Votes Counted

Iran Arrests Top Actress Taraneh Alidoosti For Supporting Protests

North Korea Fires Ballistic Missile

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV