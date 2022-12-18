French-Palestinian Lawyer Expelled By Israel Arrives In Paris

French-Palestinian rights lawyer Salah Hamouri, who had been held without charge in Israeli jails since March accused of security offences, arrived in Paris on Sunday after Israel expelled him, an AFP correspondent reported.

Hamouri arrived at the French capital’s Charles de Gaulle airport at around 1020 GMT and was welcomed by his wife Elsa and dozens of politicians, NGO representatives and supporters.

READ ALSO: Israel Expels French-Palestinian Lawyer Salah Hamouri