Three Dead, 12 Injured In Ondo Auto Crash

Three commuters have died and 12 others injured in a road crash along the Akure-Owo route.

Channels Television reports that the crash occurred close to the Federal Government Girls’ College at about 5:00 am on Sunday morning.

It involved an ash Toyota Sienna car with registration number LND 778YG and an ash colour hummer bus with registration number KTN 298YJ.

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) confirmed the accident in a statement released hours after the auto crash.

According to the FRSC Sector Commander in Ondo State, Ezekiel Sonallah, 15 persons were involved in the accident – 12 male adults and 3 female adults.

He stated that 12 out of the commuters were injured while three others lost their lives in the incident.

Sonallah disclosed that the crash was caused by wrongful overtaking and overspeeding by the driver of the Sienna car.

The injured victims have been taken to the University of Medical Sciences Teaching Hospital annex, Akure for treatment, while the remains of the dead victims have been deposited at the hospital’s morgue.

The FRSC Sector Commander appealed to members of the public to avoid travelling at night because of the hazards associated with it.

While warning motorists against overspending, Sonallah urged them to install the speed limiting device on their vehicles.

He equally charged passengers to report any driver that does not obey the traffic rules and regulations to the FRSC.