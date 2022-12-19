2023: We’re Fellow Travellers, Tinubu Woos Labour Leaders

The 2023 presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu has told the Organised Labour that they are together in advocating good governance.

Tinubu said this during a Townhall meeting with the Organised Labour at Chida Hotel Conference Centre in Abuja on Monday.

“I have spent my political life advocating the right and interest of ordinary Nigerians like you also do. We are being fellow travellers on the same road. I hope that we shall continue to be as friends and brothers. Our nation has experienced many trials, battles, independence, wars, democracy have all been fought for and won.

“It’s fragile, democracy is not easy to manage, the competitiveness, the insults, the abuse, the frustrations but yet democracy is the best form of governance, accountability and transparency,” Tinubu said.

The APC presidential flag bearer told the Labour leaders that he is the most qualified to lead Nigeria among the presidential candidates.

The meeting is one of the engagements the APC presidential flag bearer is having with different groups in the hunt for votes ahead of the February 2023 presidential election.

The session was attended by the leaders of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC), Ayuba Wabba and Festus Osifo respectively.

Also at the meeting were vice presidential candidate Senator Kashim Shettima, Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, Governors Simon Lalong (Plateau), Atiku Bagudu (Kebbi), Abubakar Badaru (Jigawa) and Abdulrahman Abdulrasaq (Kwara).