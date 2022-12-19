Journalists Demand Apologies From Messi, Argentina Teammates Over ‘Insult’

Journalists under the umbrella of International Sports Press Association (AIPS) have accused Lionel Messi and his Argentina teammates of insulting reporters with a song while celebrating their World Cup triumph over France in Qatar on Sunday.

The AIPS President, Gianni Merlo, in a statement on Monday, said Messi should apologise on behalf of the team for the song with which he and his teammates insulted journalists.

Merlo said Messi may be a lauded billionaire but has to respect those who have also contributed, with their enthusiasm and no self-interest, to creating his myth.

He added that in addition to being great players they should also be role models in life, because they have become rich thanks to everyone.

See full statement: