Messi’s W/Cup Win: Ronaldo Is ‘A GOAT’ On His Own – Peterside Idah

Peterside Idah has hailed Cristiano Ronaldo’s football exploits, maintaining that the Portuguese man has earned his rights in the game.

The former Super Eagles star spoke on Monday, hours after Ronaldo’s archrival Lionel Messi won his first-ever World Cup, a feat the Argentine star’s legion of supporters argued cemented the Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) forward’s status as the game’s “Greatest of All Times” (GOAT).

Peterside, however, said Ronaldo is one of the best to ever play the game and his contributions to football cannot be watered away.

“The rivalry is unbelievable. They did not create it. The fans did and it has been good for football in the last ten years. Again, congratulations to Ronaldo. I say Ronaldo because he is a GOAT on his own; one of the greatest in the world,” he said on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily.

But, Messi, he added, “deserves the honour. Messi has won seven Ballon d’Or. Messi won Copa America last year and he has won the World Cup this year. For me, Messi is the greatest”.

Before Sunday’s win over France, the absence of a World Cup winner’s medal has long been Exhibit A in the argument about why Messi does not rank above Pele and Diego Maradona in football’s pantheon.

But with Argentina’s victory over France in the jaw-dropping final in Doha, the case against the 35-year-old maestro is now surely closed.

In a glittering career that has spanned three decades, Messi has won 37 club trophies, seven Ballon D’Or awards, and six European Golden Boots.

There has been a Copa America title, an Olympic gold medal, and a list of scoring and statistical records that may never be beaten.

The only remaining gap on Messi’s CV — a World Cup victory — was comprehensively filled in on Sunday night over the course of 120 mesmerising minutes at the Lusail Stadium.

In his final World Cup appearance — a record-breaking 26th for what it’s worth — Messi scored twice as Argentina battled to a 3-3 draw in extra-time before prevailing on penalties.

Not even Kylian Mbappe’s magical hat-trick for Les Bleus could upset Messi’s appointment with destiny on a night that seemed pre-ordained.