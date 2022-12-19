Suspected Herdsmen Write Ogun Communities, Threaten Attack

Suspected killer herdsmen have allegedly written to residents of some communities in Ogun State, threatening to attack them in their communities

The Ogun State Police Command, on Monday, confirmed the threat but assured residents of adequate protection.

The letters were reportedly written to the residents of Asa, Agbon, Ibeku and Oja-Odan communities in Yewa-North Local Government Area (LGA) of Ogun State in English and Hausa languages.

The letter which was posted on a few walls in the community has generated fear among the locals as some are already considering relocation from their communities. The suspected herdsmen in the letter informed the residents of their planned attack between December 2022 and January 2023.

“Attention! Attention!! Attention!! to all following communities; Asa, Agbon, lbeku, Oja-odan and its environs,” the letter reads

“You think you can send away our people from the land they bought in Nigeria, our fatherland. You kill our people, you kill their cows, you take over all their properties, you think you can go scot-free. It’s high time we came for revenge.

“All the above-mentioned communities’ leaders should prepare for the war between December and January. We are coming to take back our fathers’ properties.”

When contacted, the state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Abimbola Oyeyemi confirmed the development.

Oyeyemi, however, assured the concerned communities of the command’s commitment to unravel those behind the act.

“I saw the letter purportedly written by a baseless group. We believe it is a baseless group that wrote the letter. We are not losing any sleep because no information is too small to take note of. We are not neglecting it. We are working on it to unravel those behind it,” he said.