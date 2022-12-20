Abia Govt To Implement ‘No Work, No Pay Policy’

The Abia State Governor, Okezie Ikpeazu has directed as a matter of policy that henceforth, the Rule of ‘no work, no pay’ applies in the state.

The Secretary to the State Government, Chris Ezem stated this on Tuesday in Umuahia and expressed worry at the spate of incessant strike by some government establishments as the only means of pressing home their demands.

He noted that the action is counterproductive and retrogressive.

The government said that it is committed to pay all genuine workers their entitlements, and would resist any attempt by some politicians to blackmail and undermine the well-being of innocent citizens by politicizing workers’ welfare.

And to this, all government agencies, law enforcement agencies, and the general public are by this notice invited to note the above policy for compliance.