Gift Yourself Infinix Zero Ultra This Festive Season, You Deserve It

Since its release in October 2022, the Zero Ultra has been on my wish list, not only because the Zero Ultra boasts of the title as the world’s first smartphone to employ 180W Thunder Charge technology, according to Infinx, but it also sets a new standard of power efficiency in the fast charging industry.

With the ability to charge its 4500mAh battery up to 100 percent capacity in only twelve minutes while in FuriousMode, the smartphone is definitely for someone like me who is always on the move. We would be looking at the Design, Display, Camera, and other features of the Zero ultra, what does this phone have that makes it different from the rest? Let’s see.

Let’s Unbox

In the box, you will find an anti-slip phone cover, a 3.5mm headphone port,the Type-C cable, a 180W power adapter, an instruction manual, a warranty certificate, a SIM ejector pin, a screen protector, the mythical 180W Thunder Charge with Type-C port as well and aZero Ultra device.

In addition, you’ll also find in the box a 1.5GB voucher from MTN and the one-dollar X-Gold Club which is an invitation to join the X-club which is Infinix’s loyalty scheme.

180W Thunder Charge

I believe the Infinix Zero Ultra is the fastest charging phone in the market as it comes witha180W thunder charger. According to Infinix, a full charge takes only 12 minutes, although mine took about 18minutes to be fully charged which is still really impressive.

Infinix however, instructs that to have a fully charged device in twelve minutes, there are some instructions to be followed, they are:

Furious mode must be enabled in the settings.

You should not use your phone while it is charging.

If the screen is turned on for more than 60 seconds while charging, the current will be limited and the speed will be slower.

The temperature in the room should be around 25°C (or lower, I assume). The charge speed will be reduced if the phone overheats.

Nonetheless, this smartphone is perfect for anyone that travels a lot or is always on the road or a heavy gamer, they’ll appreciate the ability to plug it in for 10, 18 minutes and get nearly a full charge

DESIGN

If I’m being truthful the phone’s overall appearance and build quality appears to be much higher than its price. This phone’s overall design gives off a premium vibe. It is indeed a work of art. The device gets an embossed 3d textured glass on its back. The power/lock button and volume rocker are located on the right-hand side of the frame.They’re firm and clicky, and because they’re near the center of the frame, they’re easy to reach while a loudspeaker and a secondary microphone are located on the top frame.

A wonderful thing about the phone is that it can stand on its own, like it stands.

The dual-nano SIM card slot, main microphone, USB-C port, and loudspeaker are all located on the bottom and the large triple camera module that houses the main camera can be found at the back of the smartphone.All round it is a very clean design and screams flagship, definitely a device I’m proud to pull out in public, it’s impossible to miss the curved waterfall screen on the front of the device.

The curved displays are appealing andhas a waterfall effect on the sides. I particularly like the shimmering white back. I must add that the curved display is done elegantly and is not distracting in any way, rather it adds to the experience. It looks smart as the upper, below, and sides bezels of the screen are very thin.

DISPLAY

It has a large 6.8-inch AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. The screen has an auto-refresh rate of 60Hz to 120Hz and is curved on the edges. This is why it has very thin bezels and a really beautiful and neat front screen.

The Infinix ZERO ULTRA’s 6.8-inch display has very thin bezels on the top, bottom, and sides. It employs an AMOLED panel to achieve extremely deep blacks and vibrant colors. It has a 2400 x 1080 resolution (387ppi) and a maximum refresh rate of 120Hz. The animations, scrolling, and overall UI navigation are all very smooth. There’s also the option to reduce the refresh rate to 60Hz to save some battery life.

Other features include High Brightness Mode, which allows the screen to be brighter under direct light so you can see the screen clearly, but the downside of this is that it uses more battery.

CAMERA

The Infinix Zero Ultra’s 200MP primary camera is one of its main selling points. Although the primary camera has a 200MP resolution, an f/2.0 aperture, 0.64m Dual Pixel PDAF, and OIS stabilization, you’ll have to manually activate it as it is turned off by default. However,the pictures taken are not only EXTREMELY CLEAR but are sharp and detailed.

As long as you have good lighting, I don’t see why you should use the 200MP mode; the regular AI or Pro mode produces sharp enough images for everyday use.

In addition to the primary camera, there is a 13MP ultra-wide lens, a 2MP macro lens, and a 32MP front camera. The 13MP ultra-wide lens has AutoFocus. The front-facing 32MP camera performs admirably in normal and low-light conditions.

The Infinix Zero Ultra can record videos in 4K resolution at 30 frames per second. OIS, Dual-LED flash, HDR, panorama, and other camera features are available. Turning off HDR will help you get a better shot with the front and back cameras.

Although, the smartphone’s portrait photo mode is a little too aggressive, as it kept blurring a portion of the subject’s face but still the pctures produced are sharp and clear as well.

Performance (MediaTekDimensity 920 chipset)

The Infinix Zero Ultra is powered by the new MediaTekDimensity 920 5G chipset. This 5G chipset is constructed using a 6nm process technology. It has an Octa-core CPU (8-core processor) and an ARM Mali-G68 MC4 GPU.

When switching between apps, the chipset’s performance is smooth. For the average user, the chipset is more than adequate to complete all tasks.This device is adequate for typical day-to-day tasks. The device’s multitasking capabilities are excellent. Apps always launched quickly, and I had no trouble multitasking with the device.

RAM, STORAGE AND SOFTWARE

The Infinix Zero Ultra has 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The 8GB of RAM is supplemented by 5GB of virtual RAM, for a total of 13GB. It has a dedicated microSD card slot for storage expansion. The RAM performs admirably in keeping background apps running, and the internal storage is adequate for storing your files, but you can always expand with a microSD card.

This phone comes pre-installed with XOS 12, which is based on Android 12. I’ve had no major issues with it; there haven’t been any glitches or spelling errors.

Battery

The Infinix Zero Ultra is powered by a 4,500mAh battery that supports 180W wired fast charging.

The 180W Thunder Charge is a game changer, Although Infinix says it charges from 0 to 100 in 12 minutes, mine did 0% to 100% in 18 minutes which is still very reasonable and unarguably the fastest smartphone ever. Since I don’t have to bother about how fast my phone charges, this enables me to use my phone as much as I want, drain the battery, plug it in, do something for a few minutes, and I’m back to full charge in no time.

Although the battery life is pretty good and can comfortably stay active throughout the day.

Other features available in the Infinix Zero Ultra are a Fingerprint (under display, optical), NFC, Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by), FM Radio, microSDXC (dedicated slot), stereo speakers, A-GPS, Google Assistant, etc.

Special Edition NFT

You can enter to win a special edition NFT with the Infinix Zero Ultra.Each ZERO ULTRA is associated with a unique NFT lottery card, and each ZERO ULTRA device purchaser has the opportunity to win an NFT.

The Infinix animated NFT collection honors space exploration and is intended to inspire users to explore the Metaverse with technological innovation and boundless curiosity. Each NFT represents a different planet’s space explorer, equipped with abilities that represent the main technological advances delivered by Infinix’s ZERO ULTRA.

Conclusion

The Infinix Zero Ultra has impressed me; it looks like a premium flagship phone and has features such as the 180W thunder charger and a 200MP primary sensor that makes your pictures clear and let’s not even talk about the beauty that the phone is. The Mediatekdimensity 920 chipset is one of the solid features.

For someone like me that is constantly on the move, 18 minutes is fast enough charge for me. Overall, this is excellent and should be considered, I’ll score it a solid 9/10

The zero Ultra sells for N426,200, and is available in any of their partner outlets.