Matawalle Confirms Scores Killed During Military Airstrike In Zamfara

The Zamfara State Governor, Bello Matawalle has confirmed that scores of civilians and soldiers lost their lives during a military airstrike against suspected terrorists at Malele and Mutunji communities in the Maru Local Government Areas of the state last Sunday.

The governor, however, did not disclose the exact number of the people who lost their lives in the incident.

Eyewitness told Channels Television that 68 residents were killed while about 40 people injured. However, the Theatre Commander, Operation Hadarin Daji, Major General Uwem Bassey said there was nothing like that.

Matawalle, in a state broadcast, explained that the security forces were carrying out onslaught against suspected terrorists who have been terrorising innocent citizens at Malele and Mutunji communities when the collateral damage occurred.

He commiserated with the families of the victims and soldiers who lost their lives in the service of fatherland.

He said the state government would support the victims and their families.

He assured that his administration remain committed to supporting the security forces with logistics and resources to enable them win the ongoing war against the terror groups unleashing mayhem on innocent citizens in the state.