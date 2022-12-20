NULGE Demands ‘Absolute’ Autonomy For Local Governments

The Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE) is leaving no stone unturned in ensuring that states assemblies ensure the enactment of local government autonomy that will facilitate good governance and accountability to the people.

National President of NULGE, Ambali Olatunji, during a rally in Jos, Plateau State, reinstated the importance of financial and administrative autonomy to the third tier of government that will be of benefit to Nigerians.

Towards ensuring rapid grassroots development, reduction of rural-to-urban migration, provision of gainful employment to teeming youths as well as ensuring maintenance of rural roads and rural electrification, among other benefits accrued to autonomy at the local government areas, members of union and the Coalition of Civil Society Organisations embarked on a road walk in Jos to create awareness and presentation of a charter of demands to the Plateau State House of Assembly for speedy enactment of local government autonomy.

Receiving the charter of demands from the NULGE leadership, Deputy Speaker of the Plateau State House of Assembly, Saleh Yipmong assured the union that the state legislatures will not disappoint Nigerians in the passage of the bill.

With the enactment of the local government autonomy, Nigerians are hopeful that electoral stability in terms of political freedom as well as citizens participation in decision making will enhance good governance at the local government level.