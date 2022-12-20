Osinbajo Pays Condolence Visit To Family Of Sokoto Prince Malami

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has paid a condolence visit to the family of late Dr Shehu Malami, a Sokoto prince who passed on Monday, describing him as a “good example, an inspiration to me and many others,” adding, he would be sorely missed.

The Vice President who spoke at the residence of the deceased in Abuja, said “he was always a source of inspiration and a good example to many of us”.

“Of course, we all know that he was a good example in diplomacy, (he was ambassador to South Africa); in business, he founded so many businesses (he was one of the founders of Ecobank, and in Standard Chartered Bank, he was a director). And even in the World Economic Forum, he was on the International Advisory Council,” the VP said, according to a statement by his spokesman, Laolu Akande.

Continuing, the VP said, “His impact was tremendous and I think that he will be greatly missed not just by his community and Sokoto State, but by the entire country because his voice was a voice of authority, represented hard work and diligence, and unity for the entire country.”

“At a time when our country is going through so much, it is very sad that we will miss such an important voice – the voice of brotherhood, the voice of unity. But we are happy that he didn’t just come, he came to this earth and achieved so much and he was a blessing to many including myself and I am sure many other people here,” the VP observed.

“I just want to say that God is the one who gives life and is the only one who can determine when we will go. I pray that the Lord almighty will comfort all members of his family and preserve his memory and his legacy,” he added.